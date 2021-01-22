Dragons, Lady Dragons split with Powell; Busy weekend ahead

Thursday night, the Clinton Lady Blaze downed TN Impact, 31-20, while the Blaze boys beat previously undefeated Concord Christian, 44-23.

On the high school hardwood, the Powell Lady Panthers visted Clinton and knocked off the Lady Dragons, 74-46. Clinton trailed by as many as 30 to the loaded Lady Panthers, but managed to cut that lead down to 15 before running out of gas down the stretch. Powell (7-1, 5-1) was led by Reagan Trumm’s 27 points. Clinton (2-9, 1-5) had four players hit for double figures, led by Belle Starnes’ 11 points. Jazz Moore returned after a lengthy absence to provide 10 points and great inside play, Sarah Burton added 10 and freshman Lydia Snyder continued her strong play of late with 10.

In the nightcap, it was the Dragon boys who staved off a late rally by Powell to pick up the District win, 63-58. Clinton led by as many as 14 in the second half, but saw Powell get back to within three before the Dragons were able to seal the deal with free throws and an aggressive defense. Clinton improved to 10-4, 6-2 in District 3AAA, and solidified their hold on second place while the Panthers dropped to 8-6, 3-4.

Jackson Garner paced CHS with 18 points, and was joined in double figures by Rishon Bright (13) and Jeremiah Blauvelt (11). Lane Harrison also chipped in with nine points, including some of those clutch free thorws in the waning moments. Logan Sutton led Powell with 12 points.

ELSEWHERE:

Campbell County girls 54 Central 50…Central boys 67 Campbell County 46//

Oliver Springs girls 34 Oakdale 31…Oliver Springs boys 67 Oakdale 62//

Union County girls 51 Claiborne 38…Union County boys 72 Claiborne 50//

Halls girls 56 Gibbs 27//

Wartburg boys 76 Coalfield 73//

FRIDAY SCHEDULE:

Oak Ridge at Anderson County…Rockwood at Oliver Springs…Jellico at Hancock County…Oakdale at Coalfield…Halls at Karns…Harriman at Midway…Central at Powell…Carter at Union County…Sunbright at Wartburg…Kingston at Scott.

SATURDAY

Campbell County at Clinton (WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press pregame coverage begins Saturday at 5:20 pm with tipoff of the Lady Cougars and the Lady Dragons at 5:30, right here on WYSH.)