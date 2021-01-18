Dragons, Devils split; Busy weekend wrap-up

The Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons hosted Halls on Saturday as the teams completed their regular season home-and-home series.

In game one, the Lady Red Devils completed their season sweep of Clinton with a 67-44 win despite a game-high 26 points from Sarah Burton. The Lady Dragons also got nine points (all on three three-pointers) from freshman Lydia Snyder, but could not overcome the balanced scoring attack of Halls.

In the nightcap, the Dragons unleashed a three-point barrage in the first half, connecting on 12 triples on their way to a 56-19 halftime lead, and an 80-41 thrashing of the Red Devils.

Jackson Garner led CHS with 19 points (which included four treys), while Rishon Bright tallied 17, Lane Harrison added 16 (including four first-half threes), Jeremiah Blauvelt chipped in with 12 (two threes), and Trace Thackerson hit a trio of three-pointers as part of his 10 points.

This week will be busy for Clinton, with a trip to Karns on Tuesday, followed by a visit from Central on Thursday and a third straight Saturday of hoops when the Dragons and Lady Dragons host Campbell County. All games will be heard on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press, with coverage during the week beginning with live updates from the gym on Trading Time Primetime, followed by full coverage at 7. Saturday’s doubleheader will get started with the pregame show at 5:20, followed by the 5:30 tipoff between the Lady Dragons and the Lady Cougars.

ELSEWHERE SATURDAY

Cleveland girls 69 Oak Ridge 58…Oak Ridge boys 62 Cleveland 61: Jeremy Miller scores game-winner with less than :01 to play to lift Wildcats on the road.//

Anderson County boys 94 Jellico 73//

Central girls 69 Gibbs 45…Central boys 84 Gibbs 18//

FRIDAY SCORES

Powell girls 57 Anderson County 18…Powell boys 66 Anderson County 61//

Oak Ridge girls 77 Central 26…Oak Ridge boys 87 Central 64//

Campbell County girls 73 Karns 31…Campbell County boys 71 Karns 64//

Cosby girls 63 Jellico 24…Cosby boys 69 Jellico 53//

Gatlinburg-Pittman girls 75 Union County 52…Gatlinburg-Pittman boys 81 Union County 64//

Midway girls 45 Oakdale 22//

York Institute girls 60 Kingston 21…Kingston boys 76 York Institute 60//

Oneida girls 61 Sunbright 41…Oneida boys 62 Sunbright 51//

Harriman boys 86 Wartburg 48//