Doyle Flatford, age 74 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at his daughters residence. Doyle was born November 13, 1946 in Union County, Tennessee. He retired from the City of Clinton in the maintenance department.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Flatford; father, Clyde Flatford; sisters, Mildred Mitchell, Deana Crowley.

He is survived by daughter Sandra Calhoun & husband Brian of Clinton; grandchildren, Zebulon and Lydia Calhoun; mother, Leona Edwards Flatford; brother, Roger Flatford & Theresa; sisters, Joyce Hutchinson & husband Jack, Susie House & husband Jerry, Gail Flatford, & Shelia Flatford; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Wednesday at Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com