Donald R. Knight, 67

On Saturday, January 2, 2021 Donald R. Knight, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 67 from complications of COVID-19.

Donnie was born February 17, 1953 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was a small business owner in Oak Ridge, Tennessee for over 30 years. Donnie was known to some of the local musicians as a band mate and sound engineer.

Preceded in death by grandparents Dester and Mossie Cox Sharp of Clinton, father Ralph “Pete” Knight of Haleyville, Alabama, mother Reba (Sharp) Monday of Clinton, Tennessee, sisters: Debbie Johnson, Mary Ann Johnson, Linda (Monday) Blair all of Clinton, Tennessee.

Donald is survived by wife Carol Knight of Clinton, Tennessee, son Michael (Krista) Knight of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, daughter Stacy (Joshua) Suggs of Knoxville, Tennessee, step daughter Kari (Brian) Kelly, step son Steve Watts. Donald was also poppy to 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, big brother to Shelia (Joe) McClure, Brenda Roach, Bo (Sylvia) Knight, Tommy Knight, Kelly (Knight) Calvo, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

