DOE announces prescribed burns on OR Reservation

The US Department of Energy is scheduled to conduct a series of controlled burns of grassland areas on the Oak Ridge Reservation this week. The controlled burns could continue through mid-April, depending upon weather. The burns will be on the TWRA’s Three Bend Area, located off Pump House and Bull Bluff Roads, as well as other managed grassland areas off Bethel Valley Road and Highway 58.

These planned burns are part of the TWRA and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s effort to provide wildlife habitat, encourage growth of native plants, and reduce the risk of wildfires. They are conducted and overseen by the State of Tennessee Division of Forestry personnel, who maintain fire control equipment, certified burn managers, and trained personnel at the burn area.

The controlled burns will take place at:

Freels Bend fields – up to approximately 284 acres of grassland and scrub

Gallaher Bend fields – up to approximately 125 acres of grassland and kudzu

Solway Bend fields – up to approximately 62 acres of grassland

Hickory Creek Bend woodland – up to approximately 21 acres of forest, grassland, and kudzu

Bethel fields – up to approximately 48 acres of grassland

Delphinium management in Bethel Valley – approximately three acres of grassland

Clear Springs fields – up to approximately 251 acres of grassland

Wheat Church Vista – approximately 33 acres of grassland

Dyllis kudzu control – approximately 48 acres of forest edge, grassland, and kudzu

Watson Road Fields – approximately 63 acres of forest edge, grassland, and kudzu

West Borrow kudzu control – approximately six acres of forest edge and kudzu

National Nuclear Security Administration OST Training Facility – approximately six acres of grassland

Fuel reduction in Whippoorwill and Hunley Management Units – up to 240 acres of forest

During burn operations, distant smoke may be observed in the Oak Ridge vicinity of Clark Center Park or south of the Oak Ridge Institute of Science and Education campus and nearby segments of State Routes 95, 58, and 327, according to officials.

Also, DOE in collaboration with the TDF, TWRA, and the City of Oak Ridge Fire Department will resume proactive installation of firebreaks in forested areas that are downslope of the interfaces between urban areas and the Reservation.