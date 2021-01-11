Diana Smith, age 72 of Clinton, after fighting the good fight, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 8, 2021 from The Waters of Clinton. She was born on January 15, 1948 to the late Carl McAdoo Wallace and Dovie Omega Cline in Anderson County. She loved reading, especially her Bible. She enjoyed going to church and was a member of Sinking Springs United Methodist Church and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by brother, W.A. “Butch” Martin.

She is survived by son, David Lee Smith and wife Linda; daughter, Rae Lyne Sharp and Michael Greene; grandchildren, Sinjin Smith, Stephanie, Tiffany, and Brittany Sharp, Jeremy and Matthew Shelton; great-grandchildren, Carson and Adalyn Shelton; special sister and best friend, Carol Farmer; special niece Pat Martin,, many other family and friends.

A special thank you to the staff at The Waters of Clinton for their love and support of 12 years.

A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:00pm at the Sinking Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com