Deadline Friday to apply for OR Boards, Committees

Individuals interested in serving on a City of Oak Ridge Board or Commission still have another week to submit an application.

A completed 2020 Boards and Commissions application must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office in the Municipal Building by 5 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021.

The Oak Ridge City Council will appoint members to these boards and commissions at the Monday, February 8, 2021, virtual meeting set for 7 p.m.

The following boards have vacancies:

[Oak Ridge] Convention and Visitors Bureau/Explore Oak Ridge (hotel representative)

Health & Educational Facilities Board

Industrial Development Board

Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission

Recreation and Parks Advisory Board

Senior Advisory Board

All applicants must be residents of the City of Oak Ridge unless otherwise specified in City Code. Many of the boards or commissions require no other special qualifications with the exceptions of the Convention and Visitors Bureau/Explore Oak Ridge and the Senior Advisory Board.

A Convention and Visitors Bureau/Explore Oak Ridge applicant shall also be a representative of a local hotel/motel establishment as designated by the general manager. Preference may be given to Senior Advisory Board applicants who reflect a variety of ages as well as knowledge and background in senior interests such as health, safety, recreational activities and transportation.

For more information and how to apply, visit www.oakridgetn.gov/online/cityclerk/bcelections or contact the City Clerk’s Office at (865) 425-3411.