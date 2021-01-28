Deadline extended (again) for Miss Tennessee Scholarship campaign

Last week, Anderson County Commission and Mayor Terry Frank issued a resolution honoring Jordan Bowling’s community service in Anderson County.

Jordan, the reigning Miss Apple Festival, is currently serving as a Miss Tennessee Ambassador and helping the Miss Tennessee Organization to raise money for scholarships for young women all over the state. You can help by texting “MissTN” to 31996. Answer a few questions, Select TEAM APPLE FESTIVAL.

The Miss Tennessee scholarship fund gets $2 for every completed survey. Each person can complete up to 75 surveys to help Jordan in her Miss Tennessee journey.

The deadline to participate has changed a couple of times this week, but now officially will be February 9th.

The Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition will be held June 27th through July 3rd in Memphis.

Here is a complete list of directions on how to participate.

MISS TENNESSEE SCHOLARSHIP COMPETITION Fundraiser…

1) click this link https://feedback.hundredxinc.com/?key=d8f48cb4-c76a-4772-9931-cf447acb68a5, or text MissTN to 31996. After you fill out your CONTACT information, it will send you an email or text — this connects you to the survey page. DO NOT DELETE THE INITIAL EMAIL OR TEXT.

2) Please make sure to SELECT Team Apple Festival.

3)Start filling out surveys. There are 100’s of companies listed— where you can give your opinion on their services (ex: Hulu, ABC, Netflix, Verizon, WalMart, Dillards, etc)

4) Each completed survey donates $2 to the Miss Tennessee scholarship fund.

* You can fill out UP TO 75 Surveys (that’s like giving a $150 donation… without spending one dime!)

5) Surveys take around 60 seconds.

Deadline back to February 9th