Craig Steven Nix, age 61, of Kingston passed away Saturday, January 1, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center. He was born May 27, 1959 in Rockwood and a 1978 graduate of Roane County High School. Craig loved the Lord and was a dedicated member & deacon of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, where he worked in the Jail Ministry. He enjoyed taking road trips with his wife, fishing with his grandchildren and was also an avid gardener. Craig was employed as a truck driver at the Y-12 National Security Complex. Preceded in death by his parents, Howard Boyd Nix & Jimmie Jean Bane Nix; brother, Charles Nix.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 37 years Carol Nix of Kingston

Son & Daughter-in-law Benjamin & Krista Nix of Kingston

Daughter Carrie Nix of Oak Ridge

Grandchildren Lydia, Logan, and Megan Nix of Kingston

Brother Chris Nix & wife, Joy of Kingston

Sisters-in-law Becky Clower of Rockwood

Derita Redmon of Rockwood

Brother-in-law David Richards (Connie) of Harriman

Several extended family members and many friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, January 4, 2021 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Pastor Garvan Walls, Bro. Ben Nix & Bro. H.B. Carney presiding. Interment will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday at Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Bible Printing Ministry, P.O. Box 341, Oliver Springs, TN 37840. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the family request that everyone wear a mask and obtain social distancing. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.