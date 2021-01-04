COVID update: December worst month so far; OR Courts suspension reminder

Sunday, Tennessee hit another dubious COVID-19 milestone, as the state’s death toll climbed to over 7000. With 55 new fatalities reported Sunday, the state says that 7025 Tennesseeans have died from COVID or complications of the virus since March.

There were no new deaths reported over the weekend in Anderson County, which proved a welcome respite from the final two days of 2020, where 12 COVID-related deaths were reported. There were six deaths on both the 30th and the 31st, bringing the death toll in Anderson County to 72. As our partners at Oak Ridge Today point out, December proved to be the worst month of the pandemic so far, with 43 deaths reported in the final month of 2020, as well as 43 new hospitalizations.

Oak Ridge Today notes that “the number of deaths reported in December (43) exceeded all previous months combined and was more than triple the number of deaths in November (13).” Until December, November had been the worst month of the pandemic.

For more on December’s numbers, visit https://oakridgetoday.com/2021/01/03/december-2500-covid-cases-43-deaths-43-hospitalizations/

In light of the recent record number of COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations in Tennessee, the Oak Ridge City Court has suspended all in-person proceedings through the close of business on Friday, January 29, 2021.

Please contact the Oak Ridge City Court Clerk’s Office at (865) 425-3536 to schedule a new court date and time.

This is in line with the Executive Order issued by the Governor in December, and an order handed down late last month by the Tennessee Supreme Court suspending all in-person court proceedings with exceptions only for things like emergency child custody cases and Constituionally-mandated criminal matters.