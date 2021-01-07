COVID strikes Lady Dragons again, scheduled Saturday doubleheader cut in half

Jim Harris

Due to COVID concerns within the Clinton Lady Dragons basketball program, the team has been ordered into quarantine after either a positive test or a potential close contact exposure. That means that the Lady Dragons’ scheduled game at Campbell County set for Saturday will be postponed and made up at a later date. The boys’ game between Clinton and Campbell County will be played Saturday, and we will have all the action for you beginning Saturday at 1:30 on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press on WYSH.

This is the second time this season that the Lady Dragons have had to pause basketball-related activities due to COVID concerns.

