COVID claims 5 lives in Anderson

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Coronavirus, Local News Leave a comment 347 Views

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 128 new COVID-19-related deaths across the state on Thursday, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 8684.

That figure sadly included five deaths here in Anderson County, where 112 people have lost their lives after contracting the virus. One new death was also reported in Morgan County, bringing their death toll to 16.

The state updates a wide variety of COVID-related information every day at https://covid19.tn.gov/ and at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

