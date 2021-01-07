County Clerk, Trustee’s offices in OR to be closed to public, services still available

As first reported by our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the Oak Ridge branch offices of the Anderson County Clerk and Trustee will be temporarily closed to in-person transactions starting on Monday for construction to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Clerk’s and Trustee’s main offices in the Courthouse in Clinton and their satellite location in Andersonville are not affected by this temporary closure to the public, and will remain open from 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday.

While the Oak Ridge offices will be closed to in-person service, employees will still be serving customers at the Oak Ridge drive-thru location, at 728c Emory Valley Road. It will be open for renewals only from 8 am to 5 pm weekdays. In addition, residents can drop off title work and park in a space to wait while the paperwork is processed and returned to them.

The Trustee’s staff will continue to collect property tax payments at the Oak Ridge drive-through and will still accept calls to make appointments for the tax relief and freeze program, the press release said.

The County Clerk also offers a self-service renewal kiosk that is available 24 hours per day seven days per week at the Oak Ridge office. Payments are accepted by debit and credit cards only.

“I want to thank citizens for working with us while we take additional steps to improve the office space so we can better serve them,” Anderson County Clerk Jeff Cole said in a press release. “l encourage citizens to call us if they have any questions at all.”

“Thank you to our citizens for your continued support and patience as we make improvements to better serve you,” added Anderson County Trustee Regina Copeland. “lf you have any questions, please contact our office. We are more than glad to help.”

In addition to in-person customer assistance, many services provided by the County Clerk and the County Trustee are available online.

Visit the County Clerk’s website at www.andersoncountyclerk.com, and the County Trustee’s website can be found at www.andersoncountytrustee.com.