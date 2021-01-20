Commodity Card sign-ups begin Monday

The Anderson County Community Action Commission has announced that sign-ups for the GREEN commodity card will be held Monday, January 25th through Friday, February 5th.

If you already have the GREEN commodity card, you do not need to sign up this time around. Those income-eligible Anderson County residents who do need to sign up can do so Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 am to 12 noon at Community Action’s office at 149 North Main Street in Clinton.

When you come in, you will need to provide proof of address as well as proof of all household income, but Community Action stresses that it CANNOT be a bank statement.

Again, the deadline to sign up is Friday, February 5th at 12 noon.

Commodities will be distributed on Thursday, February 18th from 10 am to 1 pm at the National Guard Armory in Clinton and all recipients will need to bring six (6) brown paper bags to the distribution.

For more information on this Equal Opportunity Program, call Anderson County Community Action at 865-457-5500.