Commodity Card sign-ups begin Monday

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 39 Views

The Anderson County Community Action Commission has announced that sign-ups for the GREEN commodity card will be held Monday, January 25th through Friday, February 5th.

If you already have the GREEN commodity card, you do not need to sign up this time around. Those income-eligible Anderson County residents who do need to sign up can do so Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 am to 12 noon at Community Action’s office at 149 North Main Street in Clinton.

When you come in, you will need to provide proof of address as well as proof of all household income, but Community Action stresses that it CANNOT be a bank statement.

Again, the deadline to sign up is Friday, February 5th at 12 noon.

Commodities will be distributed on Thursday, February 18th from 10 am to 1 pm at the National Guard Armory in Clinton and all recipients will need to bring six (6) brown paper bags to the distribution.

For more information on this Equal Opportunity Program, call Anderson County Community Action at 865-457-5500.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TSSAA: Grandparents, faculty now admitted to games

On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 74, which extends COVID-19 safety restrictions at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.