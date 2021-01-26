Clyde Bullock, Jr. of Rocky Top passed away the morning of January 22. He was a Korean War veteran (Army) and served in West Germany. He had several jobs while he lived in Ohio and was finally a machinist in Oak Ridge. Besides his family, he enjoyed traveling and watching westerns

He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde Bullock and Belvia Relford Bullock, his wife, Joie Loretta Helton Bullock and his son, Clyde Eugene “Pete” Bullock.

He’s survived by his daughter Pamela Irene Seay (Robert), daughter-in-law MaryAnn Bullock, former daughter-in-law Georgia Shroyer (Randy), grandchildren Nathan Clyde Bullock (Lorri), Danielle Bullock, Travis Bullock, and Robyn Seay, great grandchildren Nathaniel Clyde Bullock, Andrew Bullock, Logan Bullock, Ciara Hatmaker, Preston Sieber, Jacob Sieber, Lance Bullock and great great grandchildren Nathaniel Clyde Bullock and Phoenix Bullock

The family is planning a Celebration of Life for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to The East Tennessee Kidney Foundation.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangemernts.