Clinton Council meets Monday

The Clinton City Council meets this afternoon at 5:30 pm in City Hall. The meeting will be conducted in accordance with the currently Emergency Declaration Provisions, and will be televised on ACTV.

Among the items on what appears to be a full agenda include the Fiscal year 2019-2020 audit report presentation from Pugh & Company, as well as a pair of ordinances that would restrict where certain businesses could locate within the city.

Council will consider on first reading an ordinance that would provide clarity on where businesses like drug treatment or pain management centers could open in the city. This measure came about after a Texas-based company filed a certificate of need with the state for a drug treatment center in Clinton, and while city officials recognize the need for such a facility, had issues with the proposed location on Clinch Avenue in South Clinton, where several projects are underway along one of the main ingresses into the city.

The Council will also consider on second and final reading a similar measure that would dictate where package liquor stores can operate in the city. In November, voters approved package liquor sales in the city by referendum, and while the city has limited oversight of how liquor stores are run, officials do have the final say as to where they can be located.

The full agenda can be seen at www.clintontn.net.