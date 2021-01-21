City: TVA blasting set to begin off Edgemoor Thursday

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 80 Views

According to the city of Oak Ridge, crews with TVA will begin blasting rock using controlled, low charge detonations during construction of its new Anderson substation today. (Thursday, January. 21st.)
Traffic and pedestrian controls will be in place, according to the city.
Blasting will occur periodically between 9 am and 4 pm, Mondays through Saturdays, beginning Jan. 21 and continuing for approximately 3 weeks.

There will be no blasting on Sundays. 
The TVA Anderson Substation Site is located off of Old Edgemoor Lane near Haw Ridge Park.
• Traffic blocks will close Old Edgemoor Lane during the blasts.
• Rolling roadblocks will be set up on Edgemoor Road, halting traffic for approximately 10 minutes while blasting occurs. Edgemoor Road will remain open the rest of the day.
• The Melton Lake Greenway walking trail will also be closed for approximately 10 minutes while blasting occurs.
• Depending on the weather, the sound may be heard/seen within a 1/4-mile radius of the area. 
• Wright Brothers is notifying neighbors that blasting will occur.
• Warning signals will sound prior to each blast and following inspection of the blast area.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TWRA reports 37-year high in number of boating related deaths in 2020

After reporting a record-low number of eight boating fatalities in 2019, TWRA says in its …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.