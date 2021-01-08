City OKs event center at Aspire Park

Jim Harris

The Hollingsworth Foundation has received a building permit from the city of Clinton to construct a $3.84 million facility to be known as the Onward & Upward Center in the Aspire Park currently taking shape in South Clinton.
Construction on the 30,000-square-foot buildng is expected to begin soon, and when complete, is expected to include meeting rooms, a restaurant and an open terrace.
Construction began on the park in 2019.
The planned park covers over 400 acres between Yarnell Road and the Clinch River.

