City OKs event center at Aspire Park

The Hollingsworth Foundation has received a building permit from the city of Clinton to construct a $3.84 million facility to be known as the Onward & Upward Center in the Aspire Park currently taking shape in South Clinton.
Construction on the 30,000-square-foot buildng is expected to begin soon, and when complete, is expected to include meeting rooms, a restaurant and an open terrace.
Construction began on the park in 2019.
The planned park covers over 400 acres between Yarnell Road and the Clinch River.
