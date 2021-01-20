Chaz Edward Martin, 28, Clinton, passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle on January 17, 2021. Chaz was of Baptist faith and slept with his bible. He very much believed in the power of prayer. He was a gun enthusiast, loved all animals, grilling, our family beach vacations, working on cars and welding. He attended Clinton High School (2011) and vocational school where he received numerous awards for his welding abilities. He enjoyed metal scrapping and running heavy equipment so, working at Noble Metals was a perfect job for him until he became disabled. He was always grateful to Neal for giving him an opportunity. He never met a stranger and enjoyed helping those in need. His biggest and proudest accomplishment was being a father to his only child, Hayden (Mike) Martin.

Chaz was preceded in death by grandparents Marshal and Betty Emert and Charles and Carolyn Martin.

He is survived by son Hayden Michael Martin and his son’s mother Brianna Taylor, sister Danielle Johnson and her wife Holly. Also survived by his mother Marsha Emert Riddell, father Tony Martin and step-dad Charles Riddell (whom Chaz called Dad).

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM. Chaz’s graveside will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Garden on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00AM. www.holleygamble.com