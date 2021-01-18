CCSO raids home, arrests one

Last Wednesday (January 13th), deputies from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics-related search warrant at the home of 45-year-old David Lee Teague on Camp Ridge Road in LaFollette.

In a press release, the CCSO says the investigation began with a confidential tip, and included what officials described as “multiple buys” of substances believed to be meth from the home.

During last week’s search, officers reported finding and seizing what is believed to be meth as well as drug paraphernalia. Teague was arrested on drug charges and is due in court later this week.