CCSO asks for help in camper theft

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 282 Views

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook over the weekend asking for the public’s assistance in locating a camper reported stolen in the Newcomb area. If anyone recognizes the vehicle towing the camper in the attached photo, you are asked to call 423-562-7446.
The Sheriffs Office also wants to warn the public to secure all recreational vehicles when not in use, including securing ignition keys.

Over the last few weeks, authorities say they “have seen an increase in the theft of recreational vehicles, such as side by sides, which law enforcement cautions, “are an easy target as they can be easy to load and transport.”

Image courtesy CCSO

Again, if you have information on the theft of the camper in the photo, call 423-562-7446.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ACS asks parents to notify nurses of COVID exposure, diagnosis

The Anderson County School system wants to let parents know that, if your child has …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.