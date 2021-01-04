CCSO asks for help in camper theft

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook over the weekend asking for the public’s assistance in locating a camper reported stolen in the Newcomb area. If anyone recognizes the vehicle towing the camper in the attached photo, you are asked to call 423-562-7446.

The Sheriffs Office also wants to warn the public to secure all recreational vehicles when not in use, including securing ignition keys.

Over the last few weeks, authorities say they “have seen an increase in the theft of recreational vehicles, such as side by sides, which law enforcement cautions, “are an easy target as they can be easy to load and transport.”

Image courtesy CCSO

Again, if you have information on the theft of the camper in the photo, call 423-562-7446.