CCSO arrests woman found slumped over wheel in roadway

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a woman for the second time in less than a week last Monday after she was found unresponsive in a car.

The CCSO says that on Monday, January 4th, Lt. Travis Bostic was sent on a call of an unresponsive female driver parked in the middle of the road on Lakeshore Lane in LaFollette. Upon arrival, he identified the driver as Christie Leach, who he knew had a revoked driver’s license, and reported that she was indeed unconscious behind the wheel of the Ford F150.

Bostic was eventually able to rouse Leach, who upon waking was described as “lethargic.” While getting her out of the truck, Bostic noted a hypodermic needle behind the driver’s seat, but leach told him that she did not have any other contraband on her.

During a routine search during the booking process, corrections staff observed “what is believed to be a Schedule III controlled substance hidden on Ms. Leach’s person.” The CCSO says that as soon as she saw the substance, Leach “quickly grabbed and consumed [it] by placing it in her mouth and swallowing it. According to a press release, Leach later informed Lt. Bostic the substance was Subutex, and that she had forgotten about it until being searched.

Leach was released on January 8, but is due in court today (January 12th), for a hearing on charges of driving with a revoked license, parking in a prohibited area, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, and destruction of evidence.

The CCSO says that Leach has been booked into the Campbell County Jail 16 times on a variety of charges, most recently on New Year’s Eve after being arrested on outstanding warrants out of Anderson County.