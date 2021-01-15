Photo of suspect in January 9, 2021 theft in Caryville (Caryville PD)

Caryville PD seeks info on theft suspects

Jim Harris

Caryville Police took to Facebook Thursday as they seek information on the suspects who stole dozens of cartons of cigarettes from a store last weekend.

The Caryville Police Department says that officers were called to the Shell gas station at 204 Howard Baker Highway at around 5:45 am on Saturday, January 9th on a report of a break-in.

Photo of suspect in January 9, 2021 theft in Caryville (Caryville PD)

Officers quickly determined that the suspects had gained entry to the business by smashing a front window with a large rock. Once inside, investigators say that the suspect or suspects stole over 150 cartons of cigarettes and fled in a dark-colored car.

Photo of suspect vehicle in January 9, 2021 theft in Caryville (Caryville PD)

The business owners are offering a $1000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible. The Caryville PD shared photographs from store security footage of both a suspect and a vehicle, and you can also see some of those photos on our website.

If you have information, contact Caryville Police by phone at 423-562-9478, or message them through Facebook.

