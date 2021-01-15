Caryville PD seeks info on theft suspects

Caryville Police took to Facebook Thursday as they seek information on the suspects who stole dozens of cartons of cigarettes from a store last weekend.

The Caryville Police Department says that officers were called to the Shell gas station at 204 Howard Baker Highway at around 5:45 am on Saturday, January 9th on a report of a break-in.

Photo of suspect in January 9, 2021 theft in Caryville (Caryville PD)

Officers quickly determined that the suspects had gained entry to the business by smashing a front window with a large rock. Once inside, investigators say that the suspect or suspects stole over 150 cartons of cigarettes and fled in a dark-colored car.

Photo of suspect vehicle in January 9, 2021 theft in Caryville (Caryville PD)

The business owners are offering a $1000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible. The Caryville PD shared photographs from store security footage of both a suspect and a vehicle, and you can also see some of those photos on our website.

If you have information, contact Caryville Police by phone at 423-562-9478, or message them through Facebook.