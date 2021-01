There will be a a Special Called Campbell County Commission meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, January 26th at 6 pm.

The sole agenda item appears to be an appearance by Tom Jessee, the attorney representing the county in the current federal opioid case, is scheduled to attend the meeting to advise the Commission on the staus of that case.

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83752210769?pwd=NmVGQUFiL1RHcm5KMUt0QU1ZZWt4Zz09

Meeting ID: 837 5221 0769

Passcode: 394451