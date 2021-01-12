Bryan Keith Vowell age 58 of Clinton, TN, passed away on Saturday January 9,2021 at his home. Bryan was a simple man who loved to work on cars, including his 1987 Trans Am. He loved his family.

He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, John L and Revialla Noe; paternal grandparents, Everett and Edith Vowell; father-in-law, Glen Dabney.

Bryan is survived by his wife of 25 years, Wendy Vowell; parents, Evelyn and JC Vowell; sister, Gwen and husband James Lane; mother-in-law, Mary Dabney; several brother and sister in laws, a host of nieces and nephews, and lots of extended family.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 16,2021 from 1-2pm @ Jones Mortuary. Services will be at 2pm with Reverend Garvan Walls officiating. Graveside will follow the service @ Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.