Jordan Bowling poses with the resolution in her honor at the Anderson County Commission meeting on January 19th.

Bowling urges support for community project after big honor

(Submitted/staff reports) Last week, Anderson County Commission and Mayor Terry Frank issued Resolution No. 2021-01-845 honoring Jordan Bowling’s community service in Anderson County.

Miss Bowling stated “I can say that every opportunity I’ve had to participate in service to my community has been a blessing to me. I appreciate the opportunity to appear at County Commission and share my social impact initiative, Open Doors, TN. I hope everyone will join me in Memphis or join virtually for the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition June 27 – July 3, 2021.”

Jordan is currently serving as a Miss Tennessee Ambassador and helping the Miss Tennessee Organization to raise money for scholarships for young women all over the state. You can help by texting “MissTN” to 31996. Answer a few questions, Select TEAM APPLE FESTIVAL.

The Miss Tennessee scholarship fund gets $2 for every completed survey. Each person can complete up to 75 surveys to help Jordan in her Miss Tennessee journey. The deadline was originally supposed to be February 8th, but Tuesday night, Jordan announced on Facebook that the deadline is now the end of the day today (January 27th).

