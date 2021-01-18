Betty Nichols Stair (Betty Joyce)

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 62 Views

Betty Nichols Stair (Betty Joyce) passed away peacefully Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center.  She was a lifelong Christian. 

She was preceded in death by husband, Edward (Ed) Stair, Sr.; parents, Otto and Katherine Nichols, and brother, Vaughn Nichols. 

Betty is survived by sons, Edward (Eddie) Stair, Jr. and Michael (Mike) Stair and their families. 

Betty worked for a number of years at DOE and Boeing in Oak Ridge where she retired.  Betty felt she had the most wonderful friends in the world and cherished each one.  She was a 1949 graduate of Clinton High School and loved to remind everyone she was the first CHS majorette.  

The immediate family will gather privately per her wishes.  In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or charity of choice. 

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Paul David Jones, age 68 of Rocky Top

Paul David Jones, age 68 of Rocky Top, TN, passed away at his home on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.