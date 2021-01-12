Betty J. Thoman, age 95, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born September 6, 1925 in Fayette County, Illinois, where she was a member of United Methodist Church in Tuscola, Illinois where she was active in many areas, serving as co-leader of the Sam Food Pantry, taught Sunday school class for young children, member of the United Methodist Women, member of the Chapel Class at the church. Betty also volunteered at North Ward Grade School. She also enjoyed baking specialty cakes. While living in Tuscola, she worked for Illinois Bell for 8 years, General Telephone for 6 months and for Dr. Stanley Cross for 32 years as a Dental Assistant. She lived in Vandalia, Illinois from 1956-2018 before moving to Tennessee to be closer to her daughter. Her family was very important to her and the love she felt for her family was unwavering and unconditional. She always put the needs of all of us before her own. She taught us the power of family. Her strength was an inspiration for all of us. Preceded in death by her husband, Julian Thoman; infant daughter, Deborah Thoman; parents, Marion & Edna Benefiel Siebert; siblings, Marjorie Bailey, Robert Siebert, Wanda Mahon, Mary Cole, James Siebert, Connie Bingham.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Pamela L. McDonald (David) of Kingston, TN

Grandchildren Christina Edwards, Amy McGarigle (Mike)

Step-grandchildren Dean McDonald (Kris)

Dawn Manning (Anthony)

Brother Gary Siebert of Mulberry Grove, IL

Sister Carolyn Thompson of Vandalia, IL

Several extended family members and friends

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Illinois and will be announced once the information becomes available. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston, Tennessee is in charge of all the arrangements.