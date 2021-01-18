Barbara Jean Carden, age 89 of Rocky Top

Barbara Jean Carden, age 89 of Rocky Top passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021.  She was born September 15, 1931 in Lenoir City, Tennessee to the late Benjamin and Arietta Smiddy.  Barbara was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.  In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy M. Carden; brother, Billy Smiddy; sisters, Sue Murray and Wanda Hartness.

She is survived by children, Penny Mynatt of Maynardville and Diane Ivey & husband Harold of Rocky Top; grandchildren, Barbie Cates & husband Phil of Powell and Brian Thomas & wife Gina of Clinton; great grandchildren, Stephen Cates, Brodie Cates & wife Hanah, Merritt Cates & wife Nikki, Ivey Stokely & husband Hunter, Logan Thomas, & Ella Thomas; expected great granddaughter, Mya Lorraine Cates; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private graveside service.  In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s of Tennessee.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

