Anita Jo Smith, age 63 of Powell passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the University of Tennessee. Anita was a member of Riverview Baptist Church. She retired from Anderson County School System after 27 years of service. Throughout her life she loved reading books, crafts but her real joy was her grandchildren that she loved spending time with. She was preceded in death by her father, David L. Crafton; step father, Andrew “Buddy” Sorrells; father-in-law, Durrell Smith.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Smith of Powell; children, Amanda Jo Smith of Powell and Brittney Nicole Spann & husband Tyler of Lebanon; mother, Betty Sorrells of Clinton; grandchildren, Braydon Jenkins, Bristol Jenkins, Carter Spann, and McKenzie Spann; sister, Rhonda Mahaffey & husband Terry of FL; brothers, Marc Sorrells & wife Retina of Jacksboro and Curtis Sorrells & wife Edwina of Clinton; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Riverview Baptist Church with funeral services to follow with Rev. David Watson officiating. The family requests everyone wear facial covering at the church and cemetery. Her graveside will immediately follow at Riverview Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com