ACS asks parents to notify nurses of COVID exposure, diagnosis

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Coronavirus, Local News Leave a comment 210 Views

The Anderson County School system wants to let parents know that, if your child has tested positive for COVID-19, or was exposed to a positive COVID-19 case outside of school during the winter break, to please contact your school’s nurse today (Monday, January 4th.)

Documentation will need to be completed to share with the health department, and if necessary, your school nurse will give you an estimated return to school date.
Please call or email the nurse at your child’s school. If you do not know that contact information, find it by following this link.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

