ACS asks parents to notify nurses of COVID exposure, diagnosis

The Anderson County School system wants to let parents know that, if your child has tested positive for COVID-19, or was exposed to a positive COVID-19 case outside of school during the winter break, to please contact your school’s nurse today (Monday, January 4th.)

Documentation will need to be completed to share with the health department, and if necessary, your school nurse will give you an estimated return to school date.

Please call or email the nurse at your child’s school. If you do not know that contact information, find it by following this link.