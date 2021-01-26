AC Veterans Service Office and Director recognized

(AC government press release) The Knoxville Vet Center recently presented the Anderson County Veterans Service Office and its director, Leon Jaquet, with a Distinguished Community Partner Award.

The Award has been presented to the office and Jaquet “in grateful recognition for your unwavering support and service to the Department of Veterans Affairs Readjustment Counseling Service.”

“Leon is a dedicated public servant, and I am extremely proud of this recognition,” Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said.

“I want to thank Anderson County taxpayers and our Anderson County Board of Commissioners for supporting the important and ongoing operations of our Veterans Service office,” the mayor added.

PHOTO COURTESY OF ANDERSON COUNTY GOVERNMENT Leon Jaquet, Anderson County’s Director of Veterans Services, is pictured with the Distinguished Community Partner Award, issued by the Knoxville Vet Center.

Jaquet, himself a 24-year veteran of the United States Navy, was hired in 2007 as Anderson County’s full-time Veterans Service Officer. In his position, Jaquet works tirelessly to assist local military veterans and their families in seeking Department of Veterans Affairs benefits, as well as the respect, recognition and care they have earned and deserve.