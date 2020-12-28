Von Edwin Wilson, age 88, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 20, 1932 in Clinton, TN to the late Jasper and Dottie Seeber Wilson. Von was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He was a member and deacon of the Deep Spring Baptist Church and Andersonville Valley Masonic Lodge # 383. Von was a devoted husband, wonderful father and grandfather. He spend his life, 50 plus years, touring the world, all over the US and Canada, he had 4 million miles safety awards. Von drove for Trailways for 26 years, was the co-owner of Knoxville Tours, owner Wilson Tours and then went on the drive for Rocky Top Tours. In addition to his parents, Von is preceded in death by, wife Betty Wilson.

Survived by:

Sons…………………..Eddie Wilson and wife Phyllis

Robbie Wilson and June Bollinger

Mike Wilson and wife Tonya

Grandchildren…..Jeffery Wilson, Mark Wilson, Stephanie Boyd, Chad Wilson, Haley Marcum,Blake Wilson and Heather Jeffries

22 Great Grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild

Special Friend….JB Brewer and wife Diane

Special Thanks to PCM for all their love and care.

Family and friends may call at convenience on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 12:00-4:00PM. Von’s graveside will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1:00PM with Rev. Jerry Copeland officiating.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.