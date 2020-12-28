Vaccines being given to residents of nursing homes

On Monday, nursing homes in Tennessee began receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CVS is administering the vaccine in long-term care facilities across the state. 

Earlier this month, the Tennessee Department of Health reported that nearly 13 percent of residents at long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19. 

Long-term care facility residents and workers are in the state’s highest category for vaccine distribution. 

CVS has an agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services to eventually give vaccines to the general public. 

