Unemploymennt in TN declines ‘significantly’

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Coronavirus, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

Unemployment across Tennessee decreased significantly in November 2020 according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).
Tennessee’s preliminary, seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for November came in at 5.3%, a drop of two full percentage points from October’s rate of 7.3%. The new statistic is just two percentage points higher than the state’s unemployment rate one year ago in November.
The current rate is also two percentage points higher than it was in March 2020, just one month before the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic began its devastation of the state’s economy in Tennessee. In April you will recall, Tennessee’s unemployment reached its all-time high of 15.5%.
TDLWD has produced a complete economic analysis of the November 2020 unemployment data which is available here.
While seasonally adjusted unemployment was down nationally in November, the nation did not see anywhere near the same type of improvement as Tennessee, as the US unemployment rate for the month decreased to 6.7%, down 0.2 of a percentage point from October’s revised rate of 6.9%.

