TWRA offers online hunter education course

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

(TWRA press release) The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is offering a free online option to complete Tennessee Hunter Education. The National Rifle Association (NRA) course can be completed online with no in-person portion required.

The NRA online course found on the TWRA Hunter Education site, which allows Tennessee students (ages 9 and up), who satisfactorily complete this online course to become certified Tennessee Hunter Education graduates. This option allows students to forego the previously required 4-hour field day. Students would have immediate proof of course completion and be ready to head to the woods.

“With so many people able to enjoy the great outdoors during this pandemic we are excited to offer this new, free online option,” said Jason Maxedon, TWRA Deputy Director. “The new course is a quality online learning experience and educational opportunity for anyone wanting to learn about safe and ethical hunting.”

The free NRA Online Hunter Education course is designed to help new hunters of all ages learn how to be safe and responsible members of the hunting community. The NRA state-of-the-art course provides comprehensive online hunter education instruction. Tennessee is the ninth state to offer the NRA course.

Students ages 9 and over, who already are enrolled in a Hunter Education course, can switch over to this option to complete the course.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR Council seeks citywide mask mandate

Monday night, the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously passed a resolution asking Anderson County Mayor …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.