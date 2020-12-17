Two Lady Mav volleyball players sign NLIs

Jim Harris

Wednesday was the first day of the national Early Signing Period, when high school student-athletes can sign their national letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

Locally, there were not any football-related signings, but a pair of Anderson County Lady Mav volleyball players will be headed to college in the fall. Hannah Freeman will attend Walters State, while teammate Bailey Wilders is headed to Chattanooga State.

Congratulations to both, and good luck!

As we learn or more local signings, we will pass them along to you.

