Two facing murder charges after body found in Roane river

Two men are facing murder charges in Roane County after a man’s body was recovered last week from the Emory River in Harriman.

33-year-old Samuel Cook and 21-year-old Casey Ridenour are each charged with one count of second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the killing of 37-year-old Aaron Brown of the Daysville community in Cumberland County. Brown’s body was spotted in the water near a boat launch on Webster Lane on Wednesday morning, and retrieved from the river by the Roane County Rescue Squad.

When pulled from the water, investigators say there was physical evidence that Brown had been assaulted, and that a seat belt had been tied around his neck in “multiple knots,” likely indicating he died of strangulation. Brown was identified by the Roane State Community College library card in his wallet, according to our partners at BBB-TV.

Records indicate that Ridenour is accused of strangling Brown inside a car over a drug debt while Cook sat by and did nothing to stop him, before the two dumped the body into the Emory River.

At last check, both men remained in custody as they await their court appearances.