Today is ‘Dine & Donate Day’ for ADFAC

This is the second Monday of the month, and that means it’s time to “Dine & Donate” to help our friends at Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties—or ADFAC.

On the second Monday of every month, several area restaurants donate a potion of that day’s sales to support the work done by ADFAC in the community. In Clinton, you can Dine and Donate at Hoskins on Main Street, or you can head to Oak Ridge and grab a meal for a good cause at Burchfield’s, Mediterranean Delight, Razzleberry’s and the Soup Kitchen. If you are in the mood for a sub, both Subway restaurants in Clinton are participating as are the Subways in Oliver Springs and Rocky Top and the Subway at 1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

For more information on ADFAC, or the Dine & Donate program, visit www.adfac.org.