Today is ‘Dine & Donate Day’ for ADFAC

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 64 Views

This is the second Monday of the month, and that means it’s time to “Dine & Donate” to help our friends at Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties—or ADFAC.

On the second Monday of every month, several area restaurants donate a potion of that day’s sales to support the work done by ADFAC in the community. In Clinton, you can Dine and Donate at Hoskins on Main Street, or you can head to Oak Ridge and grab a meal for a good cause at Burchfield’s, Mediterranean Delight, Razzleberry’s and the Soup Kitchen. If you are in the mood for a sub, both Subway restaurants in Clinton are participating as are the Subways in Oliver Springs and Rocky Top and the Subway at 1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

For more information on ADFAC, or the Dine & Donate program, visit www.adfac.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State: COVID case counts continue to climb

Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported a new single-day high number of new COVID-19 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.