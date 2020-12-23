TN Supreme Court again extends suspension of jury trials

Jim Harris 14 hours ago

As part of its effort to continue complying with Governor Lee’s latest executive orders. the Tennessee Supreme Court announced Tuesday thar it has extended its suspension of all jury trials through February 26th 2021. It has also suspended all state and local in-person court proceedings from December 28th through January 29th.

The State Supreme Court also listed exemptions to the suspension, which include proceedings related to emergency child custody orders, the voluntary surrender of parental rights, and Department of Children’s Services emergency issues, as well as proceedings related to emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable persons. and proceedings related to petitions for temporary injunctive relief.

The suspension does not include proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal defendants, including bond-related matters, preliminary hearings for incarcerated individuals, and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals.

The Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court may also approve other exemptions as deemed necessary.

You can read the Supreme Court’s announcement here.

