TN Driver Services offering new option to aid first responders in emergencies

Local and state authorities are urging the public to take advantage of a new option provided by Tennessee Driver Services that helps first responders during emergencies.

Tennessee driver’s license or identification card holders can now submit emergency contact information for first responders to use in crisis or emergency situations.

This information cannot be accessed by the general public and is only used to help law enforcement and first responders during emergencies.

More than one emergency contact may be submitted. To submit this information into the Tennessee driver license database, please follow these simple instructions:

  • Visit the “Online Driver Services” which can be found at www.tn.gov/safety.
  • From there, you must enter your last name, date of birth, Tennessee driver license or ID number, and last four digits of your social security number.
  • Once that information is entered, click submit, then click on “Emergency Contact Information” to enter the name, phone number, email address, and relationship of the emergency contact.
  • You may also take advantage of other available online driver services from this page, such as renewing your driver license and changing your address.

