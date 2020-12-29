Three arrested in separate incidents in Campbell

The Campbell County Sherifff’s office says that disorderly conduct was the “charge du jour” over the Christmas holiday, as three people were taken into custody on that charge in the span of three days.

According to a press release, on Christmas Eve, Deputy Jordan Huskey was dispatched to Shady Cove in Caryville in reference to a dispute between two sisters. Deputy Huskey made contact with one of the sisters who explained that she heard screaming outside and found her sister, April Collins, laying in the roadway. After helping her onto the porch, Collins began screaming, making threats, and talking to herself. The sister asked Collins to leave the home and she allegedly became angry and began pushing on the door of the home. When Deputy Huskey made contact with Collins she was described as “belligerent, making nonsensical comments, and appeared to be under the influence of an illegal substance.” Collins admitted to taking Suboxone earlier in the day, and was placed under arrest for public intoxication and disorderly conduct and transported to the Campbell County Jail.

On Christmas Day, Deputy Kendra Porter was dispatched to Highway 297 in Newcomb for a domestic disturbance. The homeowner informed Deputy Porter and Sergeant Josh Jeffers that his son, Nicholas Webb, and son’s girlfriend had been arguing all night. After making contact with the son, he appeared to be upset and under the influence of alcohol. Webb refused to obey officer commands to show his hands or speak to officers, before becoming “very aggressive and combative” with officers. Webb was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. During the arrest, he continued to try to headbutt officers and demanded that his cuffs be removed so he could fight. Mr. Webb was transported to Campbell County Jail.

On Sunday,, Deputy Hunter Creekmore was dispatched to assist Jellico Assistant Police Chief Raymond Surber at the Jellico Exxon. Alicia McGee was trying to break into several vehicles parked at the business, before locking herself inside one of them. Deputies reported that McGee refused to exit the vehicle and continued to verbally assault the officers. After successfully removing her from the vehicle, she was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She too was transported to the Campbell County Jail.