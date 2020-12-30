THP still seeking info on deadly hit-and-run; photos of ‘vehicle of interest’ released

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is still seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash, involving a pedestrian.

The crash occurred December 24th on State Route 131 (East Emory Road) at the Halls Branch of the Knox County Public Library.

Troopers were dispatched to the area just after 7:15 pm.

Security video footage shows a vehicle of interest, described by the THP as possibly “a slate color[ed] 2011-2016 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. The vehicle appears to have stock aluminum wheels and will have front end damage. You can see a still photo taken from that video on our website and on our Facebook page.

Image courtesy THP

If you have any information that will help investigators, please contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Knoxville District Regional Dispatch Center at (865) 544-3380, option 2, attention Sergeant Joe Walker, Criminal Investigation Division.

Image courtesy THP

The victim has been identified as 74-year-old Howard Mynatt, a longtime official for high school sporting events with the TSSAA.