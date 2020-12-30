Image courtesy THP

THP still seeking info on deadly hit-and-run; photos of ‘vehicle of interest’ released

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 31 Views

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is still seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash, involving a pedestrian.

The crash occurred December 24th on State Route 131 (East Emory Road) at the Halls Branch of the Knox County Public Library. 

Troopers were dispatched to the area just after 7:15 pm.

Security video footage shows a vehicle of interest, described by the THP as possibly “a slate color[ed] 2011-2016 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck.  The vehicle appears to have stock aluminum wheels and will have front end damage.  You can see a still photo taken from that video on our website and on our Facebook page.

Image courtesy THP

If you have any information that will help investigators, please contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Knoxville District Regional Dispatch Center at (865) 544-3380, option 2, attention Sergeant Joe Walker, Criminal Investigation Division.

Image courtesy THP

The victim has been identified as 74-year-old Howard Mynatt, a longtime official for high school sporting events with the TSSAA.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Morgan Sheriff says COVID cases climbing at jail

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that it has seen a recent increase in the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.