THP seeking info on fatal hit-and-run on Christmas Eve

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash occurred at around 7:15 pm Thursday, December 24th on State Route 131 near Maynardville Pike, in Knox County.

Witnesses told troopers that the hit-and-run vehicle was a white pick-up truck, possibly a Ford F-150.

If you have any information that will help investigators, please contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Knoxville District Regional Dispatch Center at (865) 544-3380, option 2, attention Trooper Grant Gouldie.