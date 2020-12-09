THP charges woman after head-on crash

A head-on collision Friday evening in Roane County left six people injured, one of whom has been charged with numerous crimes by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to the THP, at around 6 pm Friday, a woman identified as 47-year-old Tina Prater of Kingston had been traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 58 when her vehicle collided with one headed north in the correct lane driven by 25-year-old Aumer Isaias Velasquez-Roblero of Chattanooga.

Both drivers, as well as the four passengers in Velasquez-Roblero’s vehicle, were injured. The extent of those injuries were not noted in the trooper’s report, which did indicate that all six victims had been wearing their seat belts.

Prater is facing charges of DUI, vehicular assault, driving on a revoked license, failure to exercise due care and failure to maintain her correct lane.

