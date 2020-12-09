Thomas Maruszewski, age 92 of Andersonville formerly of Marco Island, FL passed away at his residence on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was born January 6, 1928 in Hamtramck, Michigan to the late Thomas and Anna Maruszewski. He was a veteran of the United States Army and member of San Marco Catholic Church in Marco Island, FL. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Maruszewski; daughters, Antionette Chamberlin and Josephine Perham; sons, Tom Maruszewski and Joseph Maruszewski; brother, Louie Lozowski; sisters, Anna Valpredo, Mary Filipski, and Stella Wolenski.

He is survived by his sister, Julia Fee & husband Glenn of Andersonville; 6 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date in Troy, Michigan. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com