Third suspect charged in kidnapping that ended in man’s death

Authorities in Roane County say that they have arrested a third person in connection to the death of Robert Quinten McCollough. McCollough’s body was found inside an abandoned mobile home in Morgan County’s Oakdale community on December 2nd after having been reported missing in October. Investigators say he had been beaten and that his hands and feet were bound with rope and zip ties.

Friday, authorities arrested 40-year-old Nicholas Ryan Holloway of Rockwood on a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping, the same charges facing two other suspects, 36-year-old Joshua Keith Aikens of Rockwood and 40-year-old Shane Douglas Parks of Harriman. All three are expected to appear in court next month.

At this time, the investigation is continuing and further charges could be pending. No one has been charged specifically with causing McCollough’s death.

