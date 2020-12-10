Tennessee AG joins 47 others in suing to break up Facebook

(TN Attorney General’s Office press release) Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III today joined a bipartisan coalition of 48 attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against Facebook Inc., alleging that the company illegally stifles competition to protect its monopoly.

The lawsuit alleges that, over the last decade, the social networking giant illegally acquired competitors in a predatory manner and cut services to smaller threats, depriving users of the benefits of competition and reducing privacy protections and services along the way — all in an effort to boost its bottom line through increased advertising revenue. This creates a significant barrier for innovative services to enter the social media market.

“This vast coalition of Democrats and Republicans agree – Facebook’s unlawful behavior is reducing choice, stifling innovation, and degrading privacy protections,” said General Slatery. “This lawsuit stands up for millions of Americans and small businesses that have been harmed by Facebook.”

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III

Since 2004, Facebook has operated as a “free” personal social networking service. Facebook monetizes its business by selling advertising to firms that attach immense value to the highly targeted advertising Facebook can deliver due to the extensive data it collects on users, their friends, and their interests.

To maintain its market dominance, Facebook employs a variety of methods to impede competing services and — as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and controlling shareholder Mark Zuckerberg has stated — to “build a competitive moat” around the company.

The two most utilized strategies have been to acquire smaller rivals and potential rivals and suppress third-party developers Facebook invited to utilize its platform — allowing Facebook to maintain its monopoly over the social networking market and leverage the ensuing user data to make billions every month from advertising.

Read more about the lawsuit by follwiing this link to the AG’s press release.