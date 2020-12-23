TennCare mixup sends health info to wrong recipients

TennCare, the state’s Medicaid program, says that letters containing health information belonging to up to about 3,300 patients were mailed to the wrong addresses by mistake.

TennCare, Gainwell Technologies LLC and Axis Direct, Inc. announced today that they have notified approximately 3,300 Medicaid members in the State of Tennessee of a privacy issue that may have impacted their protected health information.

TennCare says its Medicaid management information systems contractor, Gainwell, alerted the state about the issue in October, and that the ensuing investigation dtermined that mailings had been misaddressed in late 2019 and early 2020 due to what state officials called “a manual processing error related to address changes.”

Dave Mason, COO of Gainwell, said in a press release that, “While we are not aware of any misuse of personal information, we are notifying impacted members about the incident and highlighting the measures we’ve taken to correct the error and the actions we’ve taken to help protect their information.”

Those measures include free credit monitoring for one year as well as a dedicated call center to answer the questions of impacted members.

