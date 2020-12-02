TDOC suspends visitation at 4 facilities, including Morgan County Correctional Complex

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Coronavirus, Local News Leave a comment 27 Views

Due to an increase in active COVID-19 cases in the community, the Tennessee Department of Correction announced this week that it has suspended visitation at four TDOC facilities, including the Morgan County Correctional Complex until further notice.

The Morgan County Correctional Complex, as well as the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, Turney Center Industrial Complex, and Mark Luttrell Transition Center, resumed visitation in late September and early October, but officials said Tuesday that “after a rise in COVID cases statewide and with a lower than expected number of visitors over the past few weeks, visitation is being suspended while the department monitors the potential impact on staff and inmates.”

TDOC first suspended visitation at all facilities in early March in order to protect the health and wellness of staff, inmates, and visitors.  The department says it is actively monitoring COVID-19 developments and will continue to follow the guidance of the Tennessee Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OS Water Board, Aldermen to meet Thursday

The Oliver Springs Water Board will meet this Thursday, December 3rd at 6:30 pm, followed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.